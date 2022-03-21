Olympic champion Gable Steveson retires from wrestling ahead of WWE debut

Gable Steveson retired from competitive wrestling with bang on Monday (21 March), defending his NCAA Championships heavyweight title.

The University of Minnesota grappler, who caused a seismic upset at Tokyo 2020 in 2021, beating Geno Petriashvili to land Olympic gold, won 6-2 against Arizona State’s Cohlton Schultz to seal his 54th-consecutive victory.

Afterwards, the USA Olympic freestyle champion flexed his impressive muscles to the cheering crowd in Detroit, before executing his trademark victory backflip.

He then announced his retirement in time-honoured fashion, taking his shoes off and leaving them in the middle of the mat.

“I’m done,” he said in a post-match ESPN interview. “I did what I came to do. I was going to win the Olympic gold and win the national tournament again.”

It is this kind of crowd-pleasing exhibitionism that will come to the fore as he embarks on life as a full-time professional with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Wrestling legend and fellow Olympic gold medallist Jordan Burroughs paid homage on Twitter, calling Steveson a 'legend in his prime'.

Flipping brilliant celebration after winning Olympic gold

The 21-year-old signed a multi-year deal with the WWE in September 2021.

He will attend WrestleMania in April, though he would not say if he’ll be involved in any way inside the ring.

“I hope I gain many WWE fans when I take the next step,” he said.

Following in the footsteps of other great Olympians

In making the shift to WWE, the two-time NCAA Champion will be following in something of an already established tradition.

Most famously, Atlanta 1996 Olympic 100kg freestyle wrestling gold medallist Kurt Angle made the transition from sport's greatest stage to WWE.

Other Olympians who have made the switch include Mark Henry, who competed in weightlifting at Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996, and Ronda Rousey, who clinched bronze in judo at Beijing 2008 before going on to have an illustrious entertainment career.

Not only will Steveson be taking a path well trodden, he will also be in good company.

His older brother Bobby Steveson confirmed earlier this week that he would be entering the world of WWE. Like Gable, Bobby also wrestled at the University of Minnesota.