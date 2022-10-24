French Open 2022 badminton, live streaming: Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth in first-round clash

An all-Indian clash headlines the opening round of the French Open 2022 as Commonwealth Games 2022 medallists Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth battle it out to progress in the men’s singles competition.

Lakshya Sen had made the quarter-finals at last week’s Denmark Open while fellow Indian badminton player Kidambi Srikanth bowed out in the round of 16 after a defeat to former world champion Loh Kean Yew.

World No. 8 Lakshya Sen has been in better form this year, consolidating his position in the top-10 badminton rankings and winning the CWG 2022 gold medal, and will start as the favourite.

The experienced Kidambi Srikanth, however, is a former French Open champion, having won the title in 2017.

India’s HS Prannoy, currently the top-ranked player on the BWF World Tour, and Sameer Verma will also compete in the men’s singles.

Olympic bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal will be India’s sole representative in the women’s singles as PV Sindhu nurses an ankle fracture which will keep her out till December.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, the CWG men’s doubles champions, are India’s only seeded players in the BWF Super 750 event. They are seeded seventh and could potentially meet top-seeded Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in the quarter-finals.

MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila in the men’s doubles, Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand and Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto in the mixed doubles will be the other Indians in action at the tournament.

Where to watch French Open 2022 badminton live in India

The French Open 2022 badminton tournament will be telecast live on the Sports18 TV channel in India.

Live streaming of French Open 2022 will also be available on the Voot platform.

French Open 2022 badminton: India squad

Men’s singles: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Sameer Verma

Women’s singles: Saina Nehwal

Men's doubles: Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila

Women's doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand

Mixed doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto