Commonwealth Games: Shooter Roopa Unnikrishnan first Indian woman to win gold 

Indian shooter Roopa Unnikrishnan might not be among the most popular sports stars in India, but her achievements in the shooting range were path-breaking, especially for India’s women athletes.

Roopa Unnikrishnan became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, clinching the 50m rifle prone title at CWG 1998 in Kuala Lumpur.

India had been participating in the Commonwealth Games since 1934 but no Indian woman had stood on top of the podium in 11 appearances.

And although Milkha Singh became the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal in 1958, it took 40 more years for an Indian woman to return with a yellow metal from the quadrennial event.

Who is Roopa Unnikrishnan

Born in Chennai, Roopa Unnikrishnan took up shooting at the age of 12 when her father, a former cop, took her to a police shooting range.

From there on, Roopa was coached by AJ Jalaluddin, a former rifle shooter, and started winning medals at the junior level.

By the time she was in her 20s, Roopa Unnikrishnan had set her eyes on the international stage and won her first medal at the Commonwealth Games.

At Commonwealth Games 1994 in Edmonton, Canada, Roopa Unnikrishnan missed out on the gold in the women’s 50m small bore rifle three positions event, finishing second. She also claimed a bronze in the team event with Kuheli Gangulee.

But the Chennai-based shooter did one better at the next edition in 1998 and scripted history.

First Indian woman to win gold in Commonwealth Games

Roopa Unnikrishnan, competing in the 50m rifle prone this time, made a strong start at CWG 1998 in Kuala Lumpur and was among the eight shooters who qualified for the final round.

Armed with a four-year-old gun, Roopa Unnikrishnan shot 590 points to set a new Games record and became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The Indian shooter was bestowed with the Arjuna Award on her return.

Unfortunately, India’s sporting structure was not as supportive as it is today, especially for women. This forced Roopa Unnikrishnan to shift to the USA for a corporate job. She became a US citizen in 2013.

Although Roopa Unnikrishnan’s shooting career ended prematurely, her triumph in Kuala Lumpur was motivation enough for the next generation of Indian women shooters.

At CWG 2002, Indian women won 16 gold medals, with the female shooters returning with four golds.

In the most recent edition, half the gold medals won by India at CWG 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia were by women athletes.

As Indian sportswomen continue to soar to greater heights, Roopa Unnikrishnan’s gold-winning feat will always be remembered.