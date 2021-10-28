Watch final rounds of 2021 UCI BMX Supercross World Cup from Sakarya on Olympics.com

The 2021 UCI BMX Supercross World Cup season comes to a conclusion this weekend in Sakarya, Turkey, with the final two rounds of the campaign – and you can watch it all live on Olympics.com and the Olympics YouTube page.

Rounds 7 and 8 of the annual BMX racing circuit take place on 30 and 31 October, on the same track that hosted last weekend's Rounds 5 and 6 and saw Simon Marquart, Felicia Stancil, Carlos Ramírez, and Laura Smulders take the elite category victories.

The season previously also held two rounds each in Verona, Italy – won by Marquart, Judy Baauw, David Graf, and Smulders – and Bogotá, Colombia – where Joris Daudet and Mariana Pajón (both winning two races) were victorious – in May.

With 150 points on offer per win, things are heating up in the overall standings with just two events to go.

Ramírez leads the men's standings by just 10 points from Marquart, while his compatriot Pajón has a 15-point advantage in the women's standings ahead of Russia's Natalia Afremova.

How to watch UCI BMX Supercross World Cup in Sakarya 2021

The competition from Rounds 7 and 8 will be broadcast live on Olympics.com and the Olympics YouTube channel from Sakarya, beginning at 3pm local time in Turkey (12pm UTC) on each day.

That means there will be live coverage of the men's under-23, men's elite, and women's elite races from the quarter-finals onwards, and women's under-23 races from the semi-final heats onwards.

No territorial restrictions apply, with the streams available worldwide.

Do note that the start time on 31 October for Round 8 might change depending on your location, due to the end of daylight savings time (which does not apply in Turkey).

UCI BMX Supercross World Cup Sakarya: Who's taking part

With the top riders in both the men's elite and women's elite categories separated by only a few points in the standings, there remains all to play for in the final two rounds of racing.

Less than 100 points separate first from seventh in the men heading into the last two rounds in Sakarya, which is a new host city on the BMX Supercross World Cup circuit.

Ramírez, Marquart, Cedric Butti of Switzerland, Joris Daudet, Arthur Pilard, and Romain Racine all of France, and French-born Colombian Vincent Pelluard are split by only 98 points – with the two Colombians on 510 and 412 points respectively. They should all return this weekend looking for those all-important points. Olympic champion Niek Kimmann of the Netherlands and Britain's silver medallist from Tokyo Kye Whyte, who are 18th and 19th respectively, both only raced in Verona this season and are unlikely to return this weekend.

On the women's side, Pajón and Afremova will continue their tussle for the title, with the Colombian on 585 points and the Russian on 570. Both are well clear of American Payton Ridenour and Smulders of the Netherlands, the next two in the standings on 480 and 470 respectively, and although the gap is not insurmountable, it may prove too big to bridge with only two races remaining.

Stancil and Smulders' sister, Olympic bronze medallist Merel, are fifth and sixth and will also be back in Sakarya.