FINA World Championships Budapest 2022: Day nine - Jack Laugher, Pandelela Pamg headline diving

Olympic gold medallists Jack Laugher, Cao Yuan, and Wang Zongyuan will all be hoping to land the men's 3m synchronised gold medal on Day 1 (26 June) of the diving at at the FINA World Championships 2022.

We also have the women's 10m platform heats and semi-finals, where China's Tokyo 2020 Olympic champions Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi are the early favourites. But could Malaysian superstar Pandelela Pamg cause an upset?

Olympics.com carried live updates the entire day from Budapest, which you follow below.

All times Central European Time (UTC/GMT +2 hours). Most recent updates first.

8:55 am - Laugher's golden moment in Rio

Great Britain's Jack Laugher and Chris Mears were the only non-Chinese athletes to win an Olympic gold medal in diving at the Rio 2016 Olympics. You can see that performance below.

Laugher will be hoping to recreate some of that magic here in Budapest alongside Anthony Harding, with the men's 3m synchro heats beginning in five minutes time.

8:40 am - In case you missed it...

Here are the Round 3 results in men's water polo from last night, where home heroes Hungary secured an automatic place in the quarter-finals alongside Greece, Spain, and Serbia.

Group A

Montenegro 20 - 5 Brazil

Hungary 18 - 14 Georgia

Group B

Croatia 21 - 13 Japan

Greece 16 - 8 Germany

Group C

Spain 14 - 12 Italy

Group D

Serbia 22 - 3 Kazakhstan

USA 14 - 9 Australia

8:30 am - Today's programme

Good morning and welcome back to the FINA World Championships 2022 live blog, where today the diving action begins.

Up first is the men's 3m synchronised heats where all eyes will be on the British and Chinese pairs.

For Team GB, Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist Jack Laugher feels 'rejuvenated' alongside new diving partner Anthony Harding, and they are strong early favourites to medal in this afternoon's final.

But it's difficult to look past China's Cao Yuan and Wang Zongyuan for the gold, who are a perfect blend of experience and youth.

Cao is a three-time Olympic gold medallist, one of which came in the individual 3m springboard in Rio. Wang, meanwhile, is a reigning men's 3m synchro Olympic champion, after winning at Tokyo 2020 alongside Xie Siyi.

In the women's 10m platform, expect fireworks from Chinese Olympic champion Quan Hongchan and 10m platform synchro Olympic gold medallist Chen Yuxi.

Elsewhere, keep an eye out for Malaysia's double Olympic and five-time world medallist Pandelela Pamg.

Here's today's diving schedule:

10:00 am - Men's 3m synchronised heats

12:00 pm - Women's 10m platform heats

4:00 pm - Men's 3m synchronised final

6:30 pm - Women's 10m platform synchronised semi-finals