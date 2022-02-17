Women’s FIH World Cup 2022 hockey: India drawn in Pool B alongside world No. 3 England

The Indian women’s hockey team has been drawn in Pool B alongside world No. 3 England, New Zealand and China for the Women's FIH World Cup 2022, which will be held in Spain and Netherlands from July 1 to 17.

The draws were announced in Terrassa, Spain, which is one of the host cities for the tournament along with Dutch capital Amsterdam.

Placed in Pot 3 before the draw, India managed to avoid the top teams from Pot 2 which included two-time champions Belgium and Germany along with co-hosts Spain. The Women’s World Cup 2022, in its 15th edition, will have 16 countries from five confederations competing.

The Indian women’s hockey team, which qualified for the showpiece event after finishing third at the Asia Cup 2022, will fancy its chances in the group stages against familiar foes.

Savita Punia led the women’s team to 7-1 and 2-1 wins against China in the FIH Pro League 2021-22 matches held earlier this month. The Indian women’s team also enjoyed a successful five-match tour in New Zealand in 2020.

"We will play England at home in the Pro League matches in April and we have already played China. I believe playing other top teams of the world like Belgium, Argentina will definitely benefit us in our preparations for the World Cup," Savita Punia said.

Reigning champions and hosts Netherlands are in a tough Pool A, which also includes Germany, 2018 finalists Ireland and debutants Chile.

In the 2018 edition, India failed to progress past the group stages after a 1-1 draw against England and 1-0 loss against eventual finalists Ireland.

Co-hosts Spain, ranked world No. 6, have been grouped with world no. 2 Argentina, South Korea and Canada in Pool C. Australia, who are also two-time champions, are with world No. 7 Belgium, Japan and South Africa in Pool D.

Reigning champions Netherlands, with eight titles, are the most successful team at the Women’s FIH World Cup. India’s best finish in the quadrennial tournament is fourth, achieved at the inaugural edition in 1974.