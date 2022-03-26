Two-time figure skating world medallist Miyahara Satoko calls it a career

Japan's Olympic figure skater Miyahara Satoko announced her retirement on Saturday (26 March) - the day she turned 24.

"As it is my birthday, I decided to announce an important report", Miyahara said via her Instagram account.

"Since (the) last Nationals (in December), I had been thinking a lot about my career. I dedicated all of my power and mentality (especially this year) through figure skating.

"Last year I ended competing (at the) Nationals with huge fulfillment. Therefore I decided to retire from competing. I have no regrets. And, I have a lot of dreams for my next step.

"I would like to (extend my appreciation) to my family, coaches, friends, federation, sponsors, fans and everyone who supported me.

"Oh,,, but please stay tuned!! I will do my best to develop my new stage".

In a separate post, Miyahara said she will take part in the Stars on Ice Canada tour starting on 29 April.

The pint-sized skater from Kyoto had come in fifth at the nationals last December, failing to make the team for Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Miyahara finished fourth at PyeongChang 2018 after sweeping the Japanese national championships from 2014 to 2017, a feat achieved only by her and Asada Mao.

Tipped at one point to fill the void left behind by Asada in Japanese women's skating, Miyahara took silver and bronze at the 2015 and 2018 ISU World Figure Skating Championships, respectively.

She won the 2016 Four Continents and is a two-time runner-up at the Grand Prix Final (2015, 2016).