Figure Skating: ISU Congress votes in favour of increasing age limit to 17 years

The International Skating Union (ISU) Congress has accepted a proposal to gradually raise the age limit for senior figure skating competitions.

It was confirmed by the ISU on Tuesday (7th June 2022) that the minimum age limit for skaters competing in elite events will be raised to 16 years old for the 2023-24 season before increasing to 17 for the 2024-25 season, where it will remain thereafter.

There will be no change for the forthcoming 2022-23 season.

The proposal was passed by 100 votes to 16 with two abstentions in Phuket, Thailand, clearing the two-thirds majority required.

The next Winter Olympics is the Milano Cortina Games taking place in 2026.

Skaters who are not old enough for the elite events are able to compete in ISU Junior events.