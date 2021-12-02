Japan will not host Grand Prix Final as country closes borders over pandemic concerns

Figure skating's exclusive Grand Prix Final, set for 9-12 December in Osaka, Japan, has been called off by local organisers in light of the Omicron variant with the nation shutting its borders over pandemic concerns.

Organisers made the announcement on Thursday (2 December) to pull the plug on the event, which would have brought together the world's top figure skaters in a single location ahead of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The International Skating Union will look to see if the Final can be postponed to a later date in the season with no mention of whether Osaka will be reconsidered or moved to a different venue.

If it is not rescheduled, it will be the second year in a row that the Final has been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the government announcement on 29 November related to the tightening of border control that suspends entry of all foreign nationals, we hereby inform you the cancellation of the event”, the Japan Skating Federation said in a statement.

“We deeply apologise for any inconvenience but appreciate your understanding”.

Added the ISU in a separate statement, "The ISU regrets that the hosting of the event is no longer possible in Osaka in December.

"The ISU will evaluate a possible postponement to hold the event at the end of the season and will take a decision as soon as possible. The ISU thanks the Japan Skating Federation for their efforts and cooperation".

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had announced on Monday (29 Nov.) that the country was banning the entry of all foreigners effective Tuesday.

The Final features the top six skaters or teams in each discipline from the ISU's Grand Prix Series.

Last month, Japan successfully hosted the NHK Trophy in Tokyo, the fourth stop in the six-event Grand Prix.

But with the emergence of Omicron, circumstances have changed fast since the second week of November with the Japanese government taking no chances against the latest strain of Covid-19.