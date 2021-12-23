Evgeni Semenenko leads after Russian nationals short program

Evgeni Semenenko took the short program at the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg on Thursday (23 December).

The 18-year-old, who was born in St. Petersburg and works with Elizaveta Tuktamysheva's coach Alexei Mishin, delighted his home fans with a fine skate to 'What Is It About Her?' by Nadim Naaman.

He opened up with a quad toe loop-triple toe loop combination, followed by a quad Salchow and a triple Axel which both impressed the judges.

Semenenko was third on his senior Grand Prix debut at Skate Canada in October, and showed that he is definitely a contender for one of three men's singles berths at Beijing 2022.

His score of 98.03 was almost 10 points higher than his ISU personal best, and good enough for the overnight lead.

"I am satisfied with my short program. I want to thank my family and my coaches. Now I need to tune in to the free skate." - Evgeni Semenenko

Another 18-year-old, Mark Kondratiuk, lies second thanks to a wonderfully expressive routine to the soundtrack of Magnificent Century.

A solid quad toe loop was backed up with a fine triple Axel and a quad Salchow-double toe loop, but it was his interpretation of the music which really took the eye especially in the second half of the program.

A two-time medallist at Challenger Series events this season, Kondratiuk received a mark of 97.77 - 13 points higher than his ISU PB - to take second on the day.

He told Olympics.com, "I am not that satisfied. The combo was supposed to be 4-3 but it didn’t work. But like Evgeni said we just have to tune into the free skate for tomorrow."

Semenenko's fellow St. Petersburg native Makar Ignatov took third place with the fans chanting "Makar to the Olympics" after his short program.

Apart from a one-point deduction for taking a step on his quad toe loop-triple toe loop combination, it was an excellent skate from the 21-year-old who scored 95.84.

Alexey Erokhov, world junior champion in 2018, is just out of the podium places after a 95.24 with pre-event favourite Mikhail Kolyada only fifth (94.26) after singling what should have been a triple Axel.

Alexander Samarin was left with blood on his chin after something of a faceplant on his second jumping element, a quad flip.

The 2019 European silver medallist received what looked a generous score of 94.23 and lies sixth overnight.

Like Kolyada, former European champion Dmitri Aliev singled an intended triple Axel and his score of 86.40 leaves him down in 12th place.

Russian Championships - weekend schedule in St. Petersburg (local time)

Friday December 24

12:45 Ice Dance Free Dance

15:15 Men's Free Skate

18:20 Women's Short Program

Saturday December 25

15:30 Pairs Free Skate

18:00 Women's Free Skate