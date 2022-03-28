FIFA World Cup 2022 African qualifiers third round second leg: Preview, schedule & stars to watch

Five teams will secure their spots at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar tomorrow (29 March) as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) World Cup qualifiers wrap up with the final legs of the third round.

Here's a quick rundown of where each tie stands after the first legs, and key information for the matches taking place tomorrow.

Senegal vs Egypt

Seven-time Africa Cup of Nations champions Egypt take a slender 1-0 lead to Dakar after a tight contest at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday (25 March).

Mohamed Salah set up the only goal of the contest after his initial strike hit the bar, with the rebound careening off Senegal defender Saliou Ciss and into the net after only four minutes.

However that action was to be the highlight of the entire match, as Senegal proved to be far more adventurous, with Salah's Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane particularly unlucky after slipping when he was just about to shoot following a mazy run through the Pharaoh's defence.

Despite the result, Senegal - who beat Egypt on penalties to win their first Africa Cup of Nations title six weeks ago - should feel confident of overturning the first-leg deficit in front of what will surely be a boisterous crowd at Diamniadio Olympic Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Senegal vs Egypt second leg

Diamniadio Olympic Stadium

29 March

Kick-off 17:00 local

Mohamed Salah Picture by Mohamed Hossam

Algeria vs Cameroon

Two-time Africa Cup of Nations champions Algeria also earned a 1-0 win over Cameroon in the first leg of the World Cup qualifier between these sides, made all the more valuable as the victory came in Doula.

Algeria now have the benefit of an away goal in their back pocket (scored by Islam Slimani; his eighth goal in qualifying), and will play in front of a home crowd at Stade Mustapha Tchaker in Blida on Tuesday.

The Greens' victory is the latest in what has become a redemption story for the Algerian men's national team; the then-defending AFCON champions went home early from the 2021 tournament following a loss to minnows Equatorial Guinea.

However, Algeria are now well-positioned to return to the World Cup for the first time since 2014.

Algeria vs Cameroon second leg

Stade Mustapha Tchaker

29 March

Kick-off 20:30 local

Nigeria vs Ghana

The first leg between these two historic rivals did not live up to the billing of the 'Jollof derby', with Ghana and Nigeria mustering just four shots on target between them in the 0-0 draw.

Ghana, as the home side, will likely feel more aggrieved by the result, considering the Black Stars had 56 per cent of the ball and more chances than their opponents.

However, the knowledge that they denied Nigeria a crucial away goal should give them confidence heading into Tuesday's return leg.

Nigeria were initially awarded a penalty with 15 minutes remaining when Idrissu Baba Mohamed handled the ball after being tripped in his own penalty area, but the decision was overturned following a VAR check.

The Super Eagles, who finished 21st at the 2018 World Cup, will now have home advantage as they seek to qualify for their seventh World Cup tournament. Ghana, meanwhile, will be hoping to qualify for their fourth.

Nigeria vs Ghana second leg

M.K.O Abiola National Stadium

29 March

Kick-off 18:00 local

Morocco vs DR Congo

Morocco earned a crucial away goal against the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday night after the Leopards had taken an early lead in the first half courtesy of Yoane Wissa.

However, a goal from substitute Tarik Tissoudali in the 76th minute means Morocco will hold the advantage of an away goal as they return to Casablanca on Tuesday evening.

DR Congo are vying for their first World Cup appearance since 1974, when they failed to advance from the group stage. Morocco, who were present at the 2018 World Cup but also failed to advance from the group stage, are pursuing their sixth successful qualification.

Morocco vs DR Congo second leg

Stade Mohammed V

29 March

Kick-off 19:30 local

Tunisia vs Mali

Mali's quest for their first-ever World Cup appearance is in jeopardy after Tunisia came away with a 1-0 win in Friday's match in Bamako.

It was a match to forget for 21-year-old Moussa Sissako, who put the ball into his own net with an errant back pass after 36 minutes and was sent off four minutes later for a professional foul after clipping the heels of Seifeddine Jaziri as the Tunisian was through on goal.

The result means the Eagles of Carthage are on the verge of their sixth World Cup tournament, and simply have to take care of business on Tuesday evening to secure their qualification.