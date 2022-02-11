FIFA Club World Cup 2021 final: Chelsea take on Palmeiras - watch live streaming in India

UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea will face Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras in the FIFA Club World Cup 2021 final at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in UAE on Saturday.

The FIFA Club World Cup features the six continental champions from Asia, Africa, Europe, Oceania, North America and South America, along with the national champion of the host nation, in a knockout football tournament.

The UEFA (Europe) and CONMEBOL (South American) teams join the tournament from the semi-final stage.

England’s Chelsea have won all major titles except the FIFA Club World Cup and have a perfect chance to finally clinch the missing piece of silverware, given the success European teams enjoy in this competition.

UEFA teams have won the Club World Cup 13 times out of the 17 editions. Real Madrid are the most successful team of the competition with four titles.

Chelsea defeated Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia 1-0 in the semi-final after Romelu Lukaku slotted the winner.

On the other hand, Palmeiras can take inspiration from the fact that the last non-European team to claim the title was also from Brazil. Corinthians had defeated Chelsea in the 2012 final.

This year, Palmeiras booked their final berth after beating African champions Al Ahly from Egypt 2-0 in the last four. Raphael Veiga and Dudu were on the scoresheet.

Both teams are expected to opt for an unchanged 11 in the final.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who shone in the semis, is also expected to keep his place despite the return of Edouard Mendy after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

The Chelsea vs Palmeiras match will begin live at 10:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2021 final live in India?

The live streaming of Chelsea vs Palmeiras FIFA Club World Cup final match will be available on FIFA’s official YouTube Channel.