FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers: India face Philippines – watch live streaming

The Indian men’s basketball team will look for its first win in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers campaign in a Group A match against hosts Philippines on Sunday.

This is the third and final window of the first round of qualifiers that will determine which 12 teams from Asia and Oceania make it to the next round.

However, both India and Philippines, along with New Zealand from Group A, have already confirmed their place in the second round since the fourth nation, South Korea, were disqualified after a COVID-19 outbreak in their camp.

With just one game remaining in the first round, India are third in the Group A standings, following three losses in three matches.

Philippines, meanwhile, are second with one win and two losses. Toppers New Zealand are unbeaten in four group games.

India and Philippines faced each other in the reverse fixture back in February, which ended 88-64 in the Philippines’ favour. Prashant Singh Rawat starred for India with a double-double – 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Indian men’s basketball team, currently ranked 82 in the FIBA world rankings, will have its task cut out against the much higher-ranked Philippines, who are 34th.

The hosts will be counting on their 7-foot-3 center Kai Sotto to score. The 20-year-old was undrafted in the recent NBA draft but has impressed in the NBL for Adelaide 36ers.

The India vs Philippines basketball match will be played at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila. The match begins at 4:30 PM IST.

The second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers will begin in August.

Where to watch FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers live in India?

Live streaming of the India vs Philippines FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers match will be on the official FIBA YouTube channel and the courtside1891.basketball website. There will be no live telecast of the match on any TV channel in India.