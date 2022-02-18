FIBA Asia Cup 2022 basketball: India clubbed with New Zealand, Philippines and Lebanon in Group D

The Indian men’s basketball team has been clubbed with New Zealand, the Philippines and Lebanon in Group D of the FIBA Asia Cup 2022 to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from July 12 to 24.

The FIBA Asia Cup, in its 30th edition, will have 16 countries across four groups competing for the continental title. India, meanwhile, will be featuring in their 10th straight edition.

The toppers of each of the four groups will secure direct entry to the quarter-finals. The runners-up will play the third-placed teams in playoff games for a place in the final eight.

India qualified for the showpiece event after finishing second in Group H of the final round of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers last year.

Ranked 80th, the Indian men’s basketball team will have its task cut out against the other higher-ranked teams.

New Zealand, ranked world No. 27, are the top team in Group D. The Kiwis are followed by world No. 33 Philippines and world No. 55 Lebanon as the next best teams.

India are also grouped with New Zealand and the Philippines in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian qualifiers. The team, led by shooting guard Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, will face New Zealand on February 24 and hosts the Philippines on February 25 in Manila.

Reigning FIBA Asia Cup champions Australia are placed in Group A while China, the most successful team at the event with 16 titles, are the top team in Group B. A fourth-place finish in 1975 remains India’s best showing at the continental showpiece.

The FIBA Asia Cup 2022 was initially scheduled for August last year but was postponed as the dates clashed with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

FIBA Asia Cup 2022 groups

Group A: Australia, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Indonesia

Group B: China, Chinese Taipei, South Korea, Bahrain

Group C: Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Syria

Group D: New Zealand, India, Lebanon, Philippines