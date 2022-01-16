Federica Brignone takes second Super G win of the season in Zauchensee

Federica Brignone produced some of her best skiing in Zauchensee, Austria, where she took the Super G event on Sunday (16 January).

The most successful Italian female skier in World Cup history claimed her 18th career win, the second of her season after a Super G in St Moritz on 12 December.

On a technical and winding course, Brignone - who just recovered from a knee injury - followed up on her encouraging 6th place in yesterday's downhill and finished 0.04 faster than world silver medallist Corinne Suter of Switzerland, with home favourite Ariane Raedler in third, 0.17 seconds off the pace and making her first-ever World Cup podium.

"I am so grateful, [like] always when you make a good run," the Italian told FIS after the race.

"Today I was really attacking from the top to the bottom...I was maybe the more regular, like Corinne (Suter), because we were so close. It was such a tight race over such a short distance."

Brignone, a PyeongChang 2018 GS bronze medallist, now sits second in the Super G rankings, just five points behind teammate Sofia Goggia. Goggia settled for 19th, almost a second behind the winner, following her crash on Saturday.

"My whole body hurts. But skiing is better than going for a walk," Goggia said after her run.

After today's race Mikaela Shiffrin, who sat out of the event, comfortably remains at the top of the World Cup overall standings with 966 points, followed by Petra Vlhova (929) and Goggia (669).

Women's Super G in Zauchensee, Austria, on 16 January 2022 - Results

1. Federica Brignone (ITA) 1:10.88

2. Corinne Suter (SUI) +0.04

3. Ariane Raedler (AUT) +0.17

4. Marta Bassino (ITA) +0.43

5. Tessa Worley (FRA) +0.51

5. Laura Gauche (FRA) +0.51

7. Alice Robinson (NZL) +0.53

8. Curtoni Elena (ITA) +0.59

9. Ester Ledecka (CZE) +0.60

10. Lara Gut-Behrami (SUI) +0.64