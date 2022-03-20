Fan Zhendong and Chen Meng triumph at Singapore Grand Smash 2022

Two spectacular singles' finals between China's table tennis top stars wrapped up the inaugural Grand Smash event in Singapore.

Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Chen Meng beat reigning world champion Wang Manyu after a hard-fought match to claim the women's singles title in World Table Tennis' top-tier tournament.

Chen, who was defeated by Wang in last year's World Championship semi-finals in Houston, USA, won 4-3 (11-9, 8-11, 11-9, 11-8, 6-11, 9-11, 11-8) after almost an hour and a half of play at the Singapore Sports Hub.

"We both played to our best, and we both left it all on the table. The crowd applause should also be for Wang Manyu today," Chen said after her win.

The men's singles final featured a titanic clash between Olympic gold medallist Ma Long and reigning world champion, and world No. 1, Fan Zhendong.

In a repeat of the Tokyo 2020 final, 25-year-old Fan exacted revenge in a dramatic seven-game affair to win 11-6, 11-6, 6-11, 9-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-7.

This is the world champion's second title in Singapore after his success at the WTT Cup Finals back in December.

“Every time I play Ma Long is like a learning process, so I would like to salute him," Fan told the organisers after the final.

"Today’s match was very difficult, and if Singapore is my lucky place, then I feel it has given me the edge to win. Prior to this match, I did not imagine that I would be able to beat him, but I think what I did really well was that I didn’t give up even when I was trailing."

Fan had already won the men's doubles crown on Saturday as he and Wang Chuqin defeated Japan's Uda Yukiya and Togami Shunsuke 3-1 (12-1, 12-10, 12-14, 11-7) in 43 minutes.

Also on Saturday, Wang Manyu and Sun Yingsha saw off Japanese pair Hayata Hina and Ito Mima in straight sets (11-4, 11-6, 11-4) in the women's doubles final.