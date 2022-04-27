Elvera Britto, former Indian women’s hockey team captain, dies at 81

Indian women’s hockey legend Elvera Britto died at the age of 81 on Tuesday. She was admitted in a Bengaluru hospital for the past week due to age-related problems.

Born on June 15, 1940 in Lloyd Road, Cooke Town, Elvera was the eldest of four sisters – Priscilla, Rita and Mae. Barring Priscilla, the remaining three would go on to represent the Indian women’s hockey team.

Elvera, who started playing hockey at the age of 13, was the most notable among the trio and even captained the state team.

The Britto sisters dominated the national hockey scene during the 60s and helped Mysore State (now Karnataka) to eight-straight national titles from 1960-1967.

The success at the national level also translated onto the international stage with Elvera, Rita and Mae going on to don the India colours.

Elvera Britto also captained the national team and was conferred the Arjuna Award in 1965. She was only the second Indian women’s hockey player to win the prestigious award after Anne Lumsden, who won it in the inaugural year in 1961.

Elvera Britto represented India against Australia, Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) and Japan and played her last match for the national team in 1967.

After retirement, Elvera served as the president of the Karnataka State Women’s Hockey Association. Incidentally her mother Letitia was one of the founding members of the state association.

Later, Elvera also served as a national selector, government observer and a team manager for the Indian hockey team. Elvera never married.

“It is saddening to learn about the passing away of Elvera Britto. She was ahead of her times and achieved so much in women’s hockey and continued to serve the sport as an administrator with the state,” Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam said, condoling Elvera’s passing.