Elise Christie announces retirement from short track speed skating

Three-time world champion Elise Christie has announced her retirement from short track speed skating.

In a post shared on her social media account on Tuesday (14th December), the Briton said "I've been putting this off."

"I will have a lot to say and I know a lot of people with have a lot of questions… but for now it’s time to announce my retirement from short track speed skating."

The news comes weeks before the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Christie took part in the Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018 Games for Team GB.

The 31-year-old said that she would be "getting into coaching," and hinted that she might be changing sport with the aim of competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics, but said she "won't reveal for now" which event that would be in.