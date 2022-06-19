Double Olympic champion Kelly Holmes shares 'relief' after revealing she is gay 

Britain's double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes after she revealed she was gay.

The 52-year-old former middle distance runner said she had carried the secret with her for over 35 years but felt like she would "explode with excitement" after finally coming out.

Holmes received support from fellow Olympians Nicola Adams, Dina Asher-Smith, Iwan Thomas, and Denise Lewis following an interview with The Sunday Mirror newspaper.

"I needed to do this now, for me. It was my decision. I'm nervous about saying it. I feel like I'm going to explode with excitement," Holmes told the The Sunday Mirror.

"Sometimes, I cry with relief. The moment this comes out, I'm essentially getting rid of that fear."

Holmes rose to prominence in Sydney 2000, where she won the bronze medal in the women's 800m and placed seventh in the 1,500m.

The then 34-year-old Holmes highlighted her class at Athens 2004, winning a rare 800-1500m double gold to etch her name into the history books.

In a social media post on Sunday, Holmes said the announcement in Pride Month formed part of a documentary about her life which will air on 26 June.

“The documentary taught me so much about generational and social advancements when it comes to the LGBTQ+ world,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

“I have been petty oblivious and ignorant about it all, but I hope one day to be an authoritative voice and also that my doc it helps many people on all levels.”