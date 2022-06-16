Oslo Diamond League 2022 athletics: LIVE including Duplantis, De Grasse, Ingebrigtsen – Bislett Games schedule, updates, and results

In the next few hours, track and field athletics stars from around the world are gathering in Oslo, Norway, for the sixth stop of the 2022 Diamond League season.

A total of 14 finals will be contested over the course of the evening's competition, with eight men’s events and six women’s events scheduled.

Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis, Andre de Grasse, and Jakob Ingebrigtsen are among the Olympic gold medallists from Tokyo 2020 in 2021 who are taking part at the Bislett stadium. Each faces a host of challengers looking to knock them off their respective perches.

There is one athlete in particular the home crowd will be willing on: men's 1500m gold medallist and Olympic record holder Ingebrigtsen. The Norwegian middle-distance runner will be racing the non-Olympic mile distance (1609m) which will conclude the night's action.

Having declared his intentions to compete in both the 1500m and 5000m at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon next month, the choice to run a mile in Oslo will serve as good benchmark for his preparations. He faces stiff competition including Great Britain’s Jake Wightman and Australia’s Oliver Hoare.

Follow all the action from across the evening as it happens below with Olympics.com’s live updates.

Refresh for the latest.

READ: Oslo Diamond League: Preview, schedule and stars to watch

17:52 - National Record for Jessica Schilder

We're only on round one of the women's shot put event and the first record of the day has fallen.

Dutchwoman Jessica Schilder has laid down a big marker of intent with a 19.46m opening throw. She smashes the national record and sets a new personal best.

Her attempt also sees her take an early lead with Ealey and and Portugal's Auriol Dongmo still left to put their first markers down.

17:30 - Women's shot put up first

Good afternoon.

The first diamond league event of the day - the women’s shot put - is getting underway at the Bislett stadium.

United States' Chase Ealey will be one to watch here after her stunning outing in Hengelo where she threw a season's best 19.98m.

The next event to follow will be the men’s pole vault featuring Olympic champion and world record holder Armand Duplantis. That begins at 18:45.

Oslo Diamond League 2022 schedule

Here is the full schedule for the Oslo Diamond League on 16th June 2022. All times are in CEST (GMT+2):

17:30: women's shot put

18:45: men's pole vault

20:04: women's 400m hurdles

20:14: men's 400m

20:15: men's long jump

20:19: women's 5000m

20:39: men's 100m

20:44: women's 200m

20:48: women's discus

20:49: men's 5000m

21:13: men's 110m hurdles

21:25: women's 800m

21:38: men's 400m hurdles

21:50: men's mile

Oslo Diamond League 2022 results

The full results from the Oslo event will be published on the competition website here.

How to watch Oslo Diamond League 2022

The action will be broadcast live via a number of different channels around the world, including the Diamond League official YouTube page.

Here is a list of regional broadcasters who will be streaming and screening the event on TV in various territories.