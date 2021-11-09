Tributes paid to Eritrean Youth Olympian Desiet Kidane Tekeste

Desiet Kidane Tekeste, a road cyclist who represented Eritrea at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires 2018, has died aged 21.

The young rider was involved in a road traffic collision while out training in Asmara, Eritrea, according to the BBC.

Since the news of her passing tributes from the cycling world have been pouring in.

The Union Cycliste Internationale posted on social media on Tuesday (9th November): "With her constant smile, kindness, respect and deep passion for cycling, Desiet Kidane Tekeste was a rising young talent who will be greatly missed."

The World Cycling Centre wrote: "Words can't express our sadness to hear of the passing of 21 year old UCI WCC athlete, Desiet Kidane Tekeste from Eritrea. We will miss you Desiet."

A rising star in African cycling

Kidane first showed her athletic promise back in 2018 with a string of junior titles.

She won the time trial and road race at the Junior African Continental Championship in Rwanda and then went on to place 22nd and 28th in the road race and time trial respectively at the world championships in Innsbruck, Austria.

At the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina, the Eritrean scored her best finish in the women's youth combined road race where she came 11th.

Results such as these saw Kidane welcomed into the UCI's 2021 World Cycling Centre continental team. This year her best result came in France, where she finished 18 in the Périgord Ladies event.