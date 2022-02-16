Alpine skier Dave Ryding's medal hopes dashed in Beijing 2022 men's slalom

Keep calm and watch slalom was Dave Ryding’s message to the Great British sport-watching public who were yet to see any medals from the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 prior to the slalom discipline of the Alpine skiing competition, which took place on Wednesday (16 January). The wait continues for the Brits, however, after Ryding finished in 13th at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre.

Ryding had a storming start to the first run, leading after the first two time splits, but came a cropper after a mistake heading into the second half of the race. By the end of the first run, Ryding was in 16th place, 1.2 seconds behind the leader, Austria's Johannes Strolz, the eventual silver medallist.

In an interview on Eurosport between runs, Ryding said: “I started good and had a good feeling. Now there’s nothing to lose, anything’s possible,” he said.

He was right. Earlier in the season, Norway’s Lucas Braathen made history by coming from 29th place after the first run – only 30 qualified for the second – to first at the Wengen World Cup in January to whoops and hollers from competitors and coaches alike. Braathen made up the most places ever to win a men's slalom.

However, this kind of miracle was not to be for Ryding as, despite a storming second run, the 35-year-old was unable to create his own history by winning Britain's first ever Alpine skiing Olympic medal.

"It's my fourth Olympics," Ryding said between runs, knowing the writing was on the wall for his medal hopes. "I’m not defined by the Olympics. I’ve had an awesome career."

Following the second run, Ryding gave himself a grading on his overall performance: "C plus! I started great in the first run and lost the rhythm. My second run I knew that I wasn't quite flowing enough. Even though I took the lead I knew it wasn't enough. You can feel it when you're skiing. It felt more like a struggle than a flow today.

"I gave it what I had which I always do, so I can't be too disappointed. It was just what it was today. You try and learn and I'll try again next race."

And on whether he'll continue to the next Olympic Winter Games at Milano-Cortina 2026: "I don't think so. It was easy to target this Olympics because 35, another year and you give it your all.

"Four years ahead sounds scary! I don't know. I for sure can do one more year. I will see what I'm like after next year.

"Respect my body, respect my family and my fiancee back at home who sacrifices a lot. It's not easy for us on the road, we're always away so I can't see her in the winter. I have to think about others more than myself sometimes in the future. We'll see though - year by year."

The winner of the event was an emotional Clement Noel who won the first gold medal in Alpine skiing for France since Antoine Dénériaz's downhill at Turin 2006 and the first gold in slalom for France since Salt Lake City 2002 courtesy of Jean-Pierre Vidal. Norway's Sebastian Foss-Solevaag, the reigning slalom world champion, claimed bronze.

The next Alpine skiing event is the women's Combined on Thursday (17 February).