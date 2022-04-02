Egan Bernal "so happy to be alive" as he targets racing return after January crash

Just over two months after nearly losing his life in a training crash, Egan Bernal spoke of his determination to return to racing on Saturday (2 April).

While training at home in Colombia in late January, Bernal was left with no fewer than 20 fractures after cycling into the back of a bus which had stopped.

Despite an initial prognosis suggesting permanent paralysis or even death, the 25-year-old underwent successful surgery and was walking again within a couple of weeks.

The INEOS Grenadiers rider was back on a stationary bike by mid-March and, on Saturday, held his first media conference ahead of a Zwift virtual ride with the public.

"I'm feeling really good. I'm just so happy to be alive after such a serious accident," he told reporters. "And really happy that, bit by bit, things are getting better and that I’m coming back to feeling like a cyclist again."

Bernal, who became Colombia's first Tour de France winner in 2019 before winning the 2021 Giro d'Italia, refused to put a timescale on returning to competition but said he was looking forward to coming back "with more motivation and more desire than before".

He was back on the road earlier this week, calling it "the happiest day of my life".

Bernal has "learned a very good lesson" in recovery

In his first news conference since the accident, Bernal spoke of the importance of the people around him during his recovery.

He said, "I think that the perspective of life changes a bit, right? Before I was focused only on cycling. But when this type of accident happens, when you feel so fragile and vulnerable on a stretcher in hospital, when you depend on a machine to be able to live and breathe, you begin to value things that perhaps you didn't before.

"It has changed me a lot. Being with my family, my mother, my girlfriend... you value those moments more and now I see that maybe the most important thing in life is not to be the best cyclist in the world but rather to be healthy and share moments with family.

"I think I have learned a very good lesson and, in a way, I am grateful for having had that experience."

As well as his family and friends, Bernal has enjoyed the support of Colombia in what has been an incredible recovery so far.

He admitted, "To be back on the bike within just a few months is better than expected. Obviously on social media, you post the good things, the positive things, but there have been many painful nights and difficult moments. What has helped most has been positive energy from people, almost the whole country sending good vibes. I think that has helped me recover quickly.

"It also motivates me to come back even quicker, not just for me but for everyone who's supported me."

Bernal also revealed his gratitude for the backing of INEOS team principal Dave Brailsford and owner Jim Ratcliffe.

"Obviously, I want to be competing as soon as possible, but I also have to listen to my body and recover fully before racing again," he added. "The team has supported me at all times. Dave and Jim have told me to take as much time as I need so there's no pressure from the team which has made the situation more calm for me.

"I am going to do everything in my power to race again as soon as possible. Obviously, I won't be winning straightaway - that will be the goal at some point - but I want to come back with more motivation and with more desire than before."