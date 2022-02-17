Women's curling at Beijing 2022 Olympics Day 8 round-up: Great Britain and Japan qualify for semi-finals as Canada miss out

Great Britain and Japan are the last two countries through to the women’s curling semi-final at Beijing 2022 following the result of the Draw Shot Challenge (DSC) tiebreaker on Thursday (17 February).

The results of the last round-robin games – which saw Sweden, Switzerland, Canada, and Britain all emerge as winners - left Team GB, Japan, and Canada in a three-way tie, with each team having won one game and lost one game between them.

The DSC was then used to determine the last two playoff spots.

Team GB finished in eighth ahead of Japan in ninth, meaning Canada – sitting in tenth - were subsequently eliminated from the top four race. This marks the second consecutive Olympics where a Canadian women’s team has failed to make the semi-finals.

The women’s curling semi-finals will take place tomorrow (Friday 18 February) evening at 20:05 local time.

Switzerland, who finished the round-robin at the top of the table (8-1) will take on fourth-place finishers Japan (5-4 ) while Sweden (7-2 ) will meet Britain (5-4).

More to follow.