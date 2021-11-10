Cup of Austria 2021: Indian figure skating hope Tara Prasad in action – get full schedule

Indian figure skater Tara Prasad will be competing in the women’s singles event at the Cup of Austria 2021, set to be held from November 11 to 14 at the Merkur Eisstadion in Graz, Austria.

The Cup of Austria 2021 will be the eighth tournament in a series of 10 events which make up the Figure Skating Challenger Series 2021-22 season. World standing points will be up for grabs at the event.

Tara Prasad is the lone Indian at the event. In women’s singles, she will perform to her own choice of music in the short program - a set of required jumps, spins and steps - and free skate - where skaters have to perform a wider range of elements, including jumps and spins with two-footed skating. Points from both sections will count towards her final standings.

Each skater gets two minutes and 40 seconds to land their moves in the short program while the duration is four minutes for free skating. Tara Prasad will be competing in a 38-woman field.

The USA-born Indian figure skater was last seen in action at the Nebelhorn Trophy in Germany in September, where she finished 30th overall, falling short of making the cut for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Tara Prasad, however, has already qualified for another big event – the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2022 – and will look for a strong performance in Austria to build up for the big-ticket event, which will be held in January next year.

The Four Continents is one of the big annual events for non-European figure skaters.

Cup of Austria 2021 figure skating India schedule and live start times

All timings are India Standard Time (IST)

Friday, November 12

Women’s Short Program - 11:00 PM IST onwards

Saturday, November 13

Women’s Free Skating - 8:15 PM IST