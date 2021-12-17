Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: Purnima Pandey bags gold, Gurdeep wins bronze on final day

Indian weightlifter Purnima Pandey won the gold medal in the +87kg women’s category at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Friday.

The 22-year-old Purnima Pandey became the first Indian woman from this edition to qualify directly for the 2022 Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham.

Sri Lanka’s JB Haputhanna with a combined lift of 187kg (81+106), finished second. There was no bronze medal as only two weightlifters from the Commonwealth nations were competing in this category.

Purnima Pandey, who was competing in Group B, lifted a total of 229kg (102+127) on Thursday to initially stand second in the World Weightlifting Championships, held concurrently in Tashkent.

However, weightlifters from Group A overhauled the 229kg-mark pushing her down to the 10th position.

South Korea’s Son Young-hee won the gold medal at the world championships with an overall lift of 282kg (122+159).

Later in the day, India’s Gurdeep Singh clinched Commonwealth bronze in the men’s +109kg. He lifted 172kg in snatch and followed it up with a 217kg clean and jerk for a combined effort of 389kg.

New Zealand’s David Liti won the gold medal for a total of 407kg (176+231). He was followed by Pakistan’s Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt, who lifted 390kg (165+225).

India ended the Commonwealth championships with 16 medals - four gold, seven silver, and five bronze. The country had sent 19 representatives in different categories to compete this year.

The four Commonwealth gold medallists - Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli, Ajay Singh, Purnima Pandey - have qualified directly for the 2022 Games in Birmingham.

Weightlifter S Bindyarani Devi’s gold medal in clean and jerk remained the only success for India at the world championships.

Medals won by Indian weightlifters

World Weightlifting Championships 2021

S Bindyarani Devi (55kg) - Gold (clean and jerk)

Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021

Gold medallists

Women - Purnima Pandey (+87kg)

Men - Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg), Ajay Singh (81kg)

Silver medallists

Women - Jhili Dalabehera (49kg), S Bindyarani Devi (55kg), Hazarika Popy (59kg), Harjinder Kaur (71kg), Punam Yadav (76kg)

Men - Guru Raja (61kg), Lovepreet Singh (109kg)

Bronze medallists

Women - Lalchhanhimi (71kg), R Arockiya Alish (76kg), Anuradha Pavunraj (87kg)

Men - Vikas Thakur (96kg), Gurdeep Singh (+109kg)