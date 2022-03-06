"Coach K" bids farewell to Cameron Indoor Stadium

It's a day every basketball fan thought would never actually arrive.

In his 42nd season at the helm of Duke University's men's basketball program, legendary USA Basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, who led Team USA to three gold medals, has coached his last game at the Blue Devils' cathedral of basketball, Cameron Indoor Stadium.

However, the evening did not go to script as "Coach K" bowed out with a 94-81 defeat by Duke's arch-rivals, the North Carolina Tar Heels. Despite the loss, he addressed the crowd after the game, beginning with an impromptu message.

"Today was unacceptable, but the season has been very acceptable. The season isn't over."

Standing with his wife Mickie and their children and grandchildren, Coach K then said a few more words after a formal presentation where he thanked his family for their support throughout his career.

"This is our home. Our family has grown up here. We have absolutely loved being part of the Duke family. It's hard for me to believe this is over. I'm just going to say the regular season's over. There's no way you can understand the commitment my family's made to me.

"You don't do this without that level of support. I love my family more than basketball. But my family loves basketball, too. That's what has made this so incredibly good."

The house Krzyzewski built

It's impossible to overstate Coach K's impact on Duke's culture and their basketball-mad fanbase. Students and fans are known to have camped outside the arena for months ahead of big games, especially the Duke-Carolina rivalry.

Cameroon Indoor is even known as "Krzyzewskille" and the court was dedicated to him and renamed "Coach K Court" back in November 2000, and it's not hard to see why.

The 75-year-old has delivered five national championship trophies to the school, made 12 Final Four appearances and led the Blue Devils to an astonishing 1,123 wins (and counting) during his tenure.

Coach K walked onto his beloved court one final time before tip-off, greeted by a guard of honour from dozens of his former and current players and a sustained standing ovation from the adoring fans and students.

'Magnitude is overwhleming'

"The magnitude of it being my last game is somewhat overwhelming at times with the amount of articles, the amount of texts and letters, the amount of all beautiful things," Krzyzewski told ESPN ahead of the game. "You got to be careful that you don't get emotion-ed out, because you're going to need emotion to have a chance to win the game.

"It will be my senior night (laughs). I need to listen to the advice I gave seniors for four decades. When I watch out just before the game I'll be in character, no matter what I will be completely focused on that game. That's what my guys deserve.

For me Cameron has not been my house, it's been my home. In a home you feel things. In a home emotions come out. - Krzyzewski in an interview with ESPN

Olympic legacy

Not only has Coach K left an indelible legacy on college basketball forever, but he has excelled on the international stage as well, guiding Team USA to three gold medals as head coach.

He was an assistant coach for Jordan's "Dream Team" at Barcelona 1992. In total, he was on the coaching staff for five Olympic gold medal-winning teams (three as head coach, two as assistant).

"What I’ve loved the most are these guys," Krzyzewski told Sports Illustrated after his third and final gold medal. "It set the example for our younger generation in the United States, to where everybody is proud of USA basketball."

As Coach K calls an end to a major chapter of his career at Cameron, it's safe to say he's made everyone associated with the Blue Devils and Team USA very, very proud indeed.