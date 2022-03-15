Christian Eriksen returns to Denmark squad nine months after cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen is set to make his international football comeback after he was named in the Denmark squad for their upcoming internationals in March.

The footballing world held its breath after Eriksen collapsed at Euro 2020 last summer, suffering a heart attack in the game against Finland.

He made a remarkable recovery and after he was fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) - a type of pacemaker - he returned to professional football.

Now playing with Brentford in the English Premier League, Eriksen has helped the Bees out of the relegation zone with some fine performances.

And the 30-year-old midfield playmaker has been rewarded with a call-up to to the national side with the Danes facing the Netherlands on 26 March and Serbia three days later.

Both are friendly matches and Eriksen is aiming at a place on the Denmark World Cup squad, which he says is his "goal and dream."

The Danish team posted this on their Instagram:

"It will no doubt bring chills, big smiles and huge applause when Eriksen returns to a hopefully packed Parken Stadium when we meet Serbia on March 29."

Denmark qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by finishing top of their group, and Eriksen wants to be part of the squad.

"My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar," he said. "I want to play. That’s been my mindset all along.

"It’s a goal, a dream, whether I’ll be picked is another thing. But it’s my dream to come back. I’m sure I can come back because I don’t feel any different. Physically, I’m back in top shape.”

Released by former club Inter Milan because of Serie A regulations that wouldn't allow him play with a pacemaker, he trained at Danish club Odense Boldklub where he played as a teenager, before signing for Brentford.

The Premier League does not have the restriction on players with pacemakers that the Italian league does.

On his return against Newcastle on Saturday 26 February he was given a standing ovation from both sets of fans and players.

"I'm one happy man. To go through what I've been through, being back is a wonderful feeling," he said.

Now it looks like there's a lot more to come from Eriksen at both club and country.