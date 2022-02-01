Snowboard champion Chloe Kim: "Serena, I'm coming for ya"

USA snowboard star Chloe Kim not only has a gold medal in her sights at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, but she’s also gunning for all-time tennis legend Serena Williams.

At 17, Kim secured the women’s halfpipe gold medal at PyeongChang 2018 and has won just about everything else the sport has to offer.

But the talented 21-year-old has also taken up tennis, and told TIME that she has 23-time grand slam tennis champion, Serena Williams, in her sights.

“I’m a tennis star. Serena, I’m coming for ya,” Kim said to her fellow American.

“I’ve declared war,” she added with a smile.

Williams is a four-time Olympian and four-time gold medallist, having won the doubles titles at Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008, and London 2012, as well as the gold medal in singles at London 2012, for the USA.

While their on-field sporting paths might not yet have crossed, as part of a wide-ranging TIME interview, as well as comments on TIME’s social media, Kim’s playful targeting of Williams has caught plenty of attention.

She also talks about how she’s spent a lot of time focusing on her mental health since PyeongChang 2018 and discovered “it's OK to be uncomfortable”, and gave an insight into what people can look forward to at Beijing 2022, saying: “you should expect a lot out of me. I’m gonna go off.”

Kim is the current world, Olympic, Youth Olympic, and X Games champion, and will compete in the women’s halfpipe competition at Beijing 2022 from Wednesday 9 February.