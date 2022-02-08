Chloe Kim Beijing 2022 schedule: 9 February, women's snowboard halfpipe qualification runs

On 9 February, American snowboarder Chloe Kim will compete in the women's snowboard halfpipe qualification runs of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Check out her schedule of the day below.

Chloe Kim, at just 21 years old, is already one of the biggest stars in women’s snowboarding history. The American will be looking to defend the gold medal she won in the halfpipe at PyeongChang 2018 when she became the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold as a 17-year-old.

Remarkably, Kim has been competing in professional competitions since she was 13, and before Beijing 2022, she said she was “very well prepared”.

Chloe Kim schedule, 9 February

Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 1

9:30 - 10:19 (Beijing time)

Women's Snowboard Halfpipe Qualification Run 2

10:21 - 11:10 (Beijing time)

Where to watch Chloe Kim compete

