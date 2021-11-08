China's Eileen Gu stomps world's first women's freeski double cork 1440

Eileen Gu has written her name into the record books after becoming the first woman to land a double cork 1440 in freeskiing.

The 18-year-old landed the trick during a training session in Stubai, Austria and posted the video on Instagram.

Gu has been in preparation mode in Europe, readying for the upcoming season and Beijing 2022 where she is a big medal hopeful for China.

Many of her competitors and Olympians shared support for the teen on her post.

PyeongChang 2018 Freestyle ski slopestyle gold medallist Sarah Hoefflin said "Yeewwww congrats," and Snowboard Big Air Olympic champion Anna Gasser also shared some emoji love.

Eileen Gu: The history maker

The talented teen is no stranger to making history.

In January 2021 she became the first-ever Chinese X Games champion, winning gold in the the women's ski superpipe and ski slopestyle in Aspen, Colorado.

She didn't stop there either. The San Francisco-born skier also picked up a bronze in ski big air, which meant she medalled in all three events she competed in, becoming the first woman to win three X Games medals on debut. A feat never achieved by a rookie in the events 25-year history.

The halfpipe and slopestyle 2021 World champion has been a podium regular in recent seasons.

At Lausanne 2020 Youth Olympics the skier claimed gold in big air and Halfpipe gold and silver in slopestyle.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games take place from 4-20 February 2022.