The Chelios name is back at the Olympics. Sort of...

If you have seen coverage of China's men's ice hockey team at Beijing 2022, you might have heard the commentator say the name 'Chelios'.

The player is Jake Chelios, son of NHL Hall of Famer and three-time Stanley Cup winner Chris Chelios, but there's a reason why you might not have been aware he's playing.

That's because he has taken on a Chinese name, JIEKE Kailiaosi, since joining China's KHL team Kunlun Red Star in May 2019 after his one-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings expired.

Jieke was part of history on Saturday (12 February) as his shot deflected through for FU Shuai to score the first goal for China in an Olympic men's hockey tournament against Germany.

Born in Chicago, Jieke did not make his NHL debut until he was 28 but played just five games for the Red Wings before returning to their AHL affiliate side the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Then came a move to China and the name change.

Before the start of the Olympic tournament he told AP, "My new name? I love it. It’s cool. It’s part of the experience. Since I’ve been over here, everything’s kind of new for me, and that’s the exciting part about playing overseas.

"I know two or three words (in Chinese), but I took six years of Spanish in high school. I couldn’t even learn that, so I didn’t even try.”

Jieke Kailiaosi, better known as Jake Chelios, playing for China against USA Picture by geGETTY IMAGES

Also in the China squad is goalie JIERUIMI Shimisi, better known as Jeremy Smith.

Since being drafted in 2007, the 32-year-old has spent most of his career in the AHL although he did play 10 games for the Colorado Avalanche in the 2016-17 season.

Like Jieke, he plies his trade with Kunlun Red Star and facing the United States on his Olympic debut was something of a strange experience having played for Team USA at the 2008 World Junior Championship.

Jieruimi said, "It’s pretty unique. Not many people can say they have played for and against USA

On making the move to China, he added, "If anybody were in my shoes, they’d understand how sometimes the pieces just fall into place, and it’s a privilege to play hockey for a profession."

China's Jieruimi Shimisi, born Jeremy Smith, makes a save against Germany Picture by geGETTY IMAGES

Kailiaosi and Shimisi are far from the only athletes switching nationality from the United States to China competing at Beijing 2022.

The most notable one is California-born Ailing Eileen Gu who has already won gold in Big Air freestyle skiing.

Gu was born to a Chinese mother and an American father in Los Angeles and switched allegiance to China in June 2019 with a view to competing at these Games.