Centre Court Centenary celebration: 100 years at Wimbledon’s sporting cathedral

Teenager Coco Gauff had an emotional reaction to seeing her image on a graphic celebrating the centenary of Centre Court, in its current Church Road location.

"I saw it for the first time and I was almost about to cry because it just really takes you back,” said the American World No 12 ahead of her first match at Wimbledon 2022. “I feel like, growing up - and not just as a tennis player, I'm a young adult now - we kind of forget our childhood dreams a little bit.”

You might not think an 18-year-old would have had time in her fledgling career to already feel so far removed from her childhood dreams, nor, for that matter, to have become part of Centre Court folklore at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

But it’s three years since a 15-year-old Gauff broke into tennis’ consciousness, beating five-time grass-court singles Grand Slam champion Venus Williams in the first round. Initially on No 1 court, by the third round, the schoolgirl had made such an impression she had been given the ultimate Wimbledon accolade of a Centre Court showing.

Coco Gauff v Polona Hercog Wimbledon Centre Court 2019 Picture by 2019 Getty Images

Gauff’s lore grew when she won her debut on the iconic court via a gritty performance against Slovenian Polona Hercog and it took eventual winner Simona Halep to knock Gauff out in the round of 16.

Gauff’s Wimbledon story is one of many in its early stages – fellow teenagers such as Carlos Alcaraz (Spain), Emma Raducanu (Great Britain), Holger Rune (Denmark), and People’s Republic of China’s Zheng Qinwen will no doubt be future story makers.

But that’s to come. Right now, Olympics.com looks back at famous phrases, iconic moments and, despite its all-white dress code, some memorable fashion statements, too – all showcased on one of the most famous of sporting venues of all, Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Wimbledon style icons

“To us, the all-white rule isn’t about fashion, it’s about letting the players and the tennis stand out,” said the All England Club in 2017.

“Everyone who steps on a Wimbledon court, from a reigning champion through to qualifier does so wearing white. That’s a great leveller. If a player wants to get noticed, they must do so through their play. That’s a tradition we’re proud of.”

Nevertheless, there have still been some iconic style moments on Centre Court.

Serena Williams, in an outfit befitting a tennis queen with 23 Grand Slam singles titles, seven of those Wimbledon titles, appeared on court in 2021 with a removable train. Sadly a retirement in the first round followed due to injury, but her surprise reappearance at the 2022 edition, having not played since her exit the previous year, wowed the crowd with a Serena-esque fighting performance against France’s Harmony Tan, just falling short... this time.

Serena Williams 2021 Wimbledon Picture by FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE. This image is offered licence free for editorial use only by the AELTC. It can be published on all platforms and can be archived. Copyright of All England Lawn Tennis Club. Commercial use is prohibited. ©AELTC/Jed Leicester

The actual queen of Wimbledon, Czech-born Martina Navratilova, won nine singles crowns in South West London – five consecutively from 1982-87 – unusually donning glasses, long before Harry Potter took over the mantle of famous-glasses wearers.

The undisputed king of Wimbledon, with eight titles, one Roger Federer, often arrived on court in splendid style clad in a specially made white blazer with gold thread one year, and a military blazer style the next. But sometimes even icons get it wrong.

During his win in 2007, Federer pulled on some tailored trousers to match his jacket to create an iconic image while he collected yet another trophy. However, the Swiss managed to put his trousers on the wrong way round as he describes in the Wimbledon video below.

The speculation grew as to whether flamboyant American Andre Agassi would toe the line at traditional, classic, all-whites-please Wimbledon in 1991. Renowned for donning colourful outfits – and, on the odd occasion denim shorts – with long hair flowing behind him­, the Centre Court crowd held its breath on his first appearance at the All England Club. But toe the line he did and all was right with the world, especially when he returned the following year to claim the title, one of eight singles Grand Slams across his career.

Catchphrase

One of the most famous catchphrases in sport was coined at a Centre Court match in 1981 courtesy of one John McEnroe. The American was playing Tom Gullikson in the first round when his serve was called out by the umpire.

“You can’t be serious, man,” opined the then two-time Grand Slam winner. “YOU CANNOT BE SERIOUS. That ball was on the line. Chalk flew up. It was clearly in. How can you possibly call that out?"

McEnroe was duly hit with a penalty point but nevertheless went on to win The Championships that year, beating his great nemesis and all-time great Bjorn Borg, ending the Swede’s five-year run, another iconic moment of Centre Court history.

Tears and tiaras

Jana Novotna let slip such a big lead against German great Steffi Graf in the 1993 final, the Czech player struggled to contain her emotions. During the official presentation, the distraught 24-year-old was comforted by the Duchess of Kent, dissolving into tears on the shoulder of the British royal, who put her arm around the distraught player.

Novotna won her sole Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon in 1998, with the Duchess of Kent memorably presenting her with the trophy.

Jana Novotna Wimbledon 1993 Picture by 2003 Getty Images

Famous celebration

Australian Pat Cash invented a new celebration at the 1987 Wimbledon Championships. On winning his first and only Grand Slam, he wanted to celebrate with his family who had travelled such a distance to be with him.

The 22-year-old, who had beaten world No 1 Ivan Lendl in straight sets, clambered through the crowd to reach his family, his memorable black and white check headband adding to the iconic image. A number of players have followed suit but Cash was the originator, and Centre Court was his stage.

Murray mania

Seventy-seven years. That’s how long it had been since a British man had won the Wimbledon singles title. Then, in 2013, came Andy Murray. The Scot finally claimed the hallowed trophy to the delight of the 15,000 strong Centre Court crowd and millions watching across the host nation and beyond. Having tried to win the trophy since his first appearance in 2005 the then 26-year-old sank to his knees in relief.

Murray again won the tournament in 2016, and also claimed Olympic gold (men's singles) and silver medals (mixed doubles) at SW19 in the London 2012 Games, cementing his special bond with the iconic court, a relationship that is felt by superstar tennis players who claim the ultimate prize through to watching fans courtside and at home alike.

Andy Murray with Wimbledon trophy 2013 Picture by 2013 Getty Images

What will happen at the Centre Court Centenary celebrations?

The Middle Sunday (Sunday 3 July) will not only feature as a permanent part of the tournament schedule for the first time, but will also be the focal point for the Centre Court Centenary celebrations.

A special moment is planned between the second and third matches to celebrate the past, present and future of Centre Court and its 100 years in its current location at Church Road.

More than 1500 refugess have been invited to the event, which will also be a day for the local community, with tickets distributed to local residents, schools, charities and community groups.