BWF World Junior Championships 2022 badminton, live streaming: Unnati Hooda, Anupama Upadhyay in the hunt 

Fourteen-year-old Unnati Hooda and Anupama Upadhyay will be India’s biggest medal hopes at the World Junior Badminton Championships 2022 starting in Santander, Spain on Monday.

Anupama Upadhyay, the world No. 3 in the junior badminton rankings, is the top seed in the women’s singles.

Unnati Hooda, who became the youngest Indian to win a Super 100 BWF World Tour title at the Odisha Open earlier this year, is seeded fifth.

Both players were part of the Indian badminton team that finished 13th at the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships 2022 last week.

They will be looking to emulate former world No. 1 and Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, who is the only Indian shuttler to be crowned the junior world champion back in 2008.

Saina Nehwal also won a silver medal in 2006 while Lakshya Sen’s bronze in 2018 was India’s last medal at the BWF World Junior Championships.

India have won one gold, three silvers and five bronze medals in all at the tournament since its inception in 1992. None of the medals have come in doubles events.

The event was last held in 2019 as the 2020 and 2021 editions were called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where to watch World Junior Badminton Championships 2022 live in India

Live streaming of the World Junior Badminton Championships 2022 will be on the official BWF TV YouTube channel. It will also be streamed live on Olympics.com.

There will be no live telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.

BWF World Junior Championships 2022: Indian badminton squad

Men’s singles: Ayush Shetty, Bharat Raghav

Women’s singles: Anupama Upadhyay, Unnati Hooda, Rakshita Sree Ramraj

Men’s doubles: Arsh Mohammad/Abhinav Thakur, Nicholas Raj/Tushar Suveer

Women’s doubles: Isharani Baruah/Devika Sihag, Shreya Balaji/Srinidhi Narayanan

Mixed doubles: Samarveer/Radhika Sharma, Vignesh Thathineni/Srinidhi Narayananz