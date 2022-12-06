Indian shuttler Manisha Ramadass bagged the BWF Female Para-Badminton Player of the Year 2022 award during a ceremony in Bangkok on Monday.

Manisha Ramadass, who won the gold medal in the women’s singles SU5 category at the para-badminton world championships last month, was nominated for the award along with two other Indians, Manasi Joshi and Nithya Sre.

The 17-year-old Manisha Ramadass has enjoyed a stellar season, winning 11 gold medals and five bronze in 2022.

Meanwhile, Pramod Bhagat, the men’s singles SL3 world champion, missed out on the Male Para-Badminton Player of the Year honour. The prize went to Tokyo Paralympics champion Daiki Kajiwara of Japan.

India’s HS Prannoy was also nominated for the BWF Most Improved Player of the Year award after a breakthrough season saw him break into the top 15 of the badminton world rankings for the first time in nearly four years.

In 2022, HS Prannoy helped India win the Thomas Cup for the first time with some top-class performances. He also reached the final of the Swiss Open Super 300, along with semi-final appearances at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 and Malaysia Masters Super 500.

World No. 12 HS Prannoy, however, took home the Best Dressed Male award at the Gala Dinner on Monday.