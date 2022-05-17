Britain's Olympic medallist Laura Robson announces retirement from tennis

Great Britain’s Laura Robson confirmed her retirement from professional tennis on Monday (16 May) following a hard-fought battle with injuries.

The 28-year-old had first been marked for the big-time by an expectant British public when she won the girl’s title at Wimbledon in 2008 aged 14.

Robson then looked like she would deliver on that promise after following up an Olympic silver medal in the mixed doubles with Andy Murray at London 2012 with fourth round appearances in the main draw at the US Open and Wimbledon 2013.

But just as her career was poised to take flight, her injury problems began. First with her wrist, and then in recent years, with her hip, for which she has had three operations.

“I went through every possibility of rehab and of surgery,” Robson told BBC Sport.

“I had another hip surgery and probably did the best rehab block of my life – I went to all the best specialists and had some incredible people that I was working with just to get me back on court - and then the second time I hit, I just knew.

“It feels weird to say out loud, but I'm done, I’m retired,” continued Robson who has not played competitively since an April 2019.

“I’ve sort of known that for a while because of what I was told by the doctors last year, but I think it just took me so long to say it to myself which is it why it took me so long to say it officially.”

The Team GB tennis star highlighted the Olympics as something she was particularly proud of when looking back at what she had achieved in her career. The then 18-year-old nearly struck gold with Murray on Wimbledon’s Centre Court but were just denied by Victoria Azarenka and Max Myrni who clinched the deciding tie-break 10-8.