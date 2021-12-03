Bundesliga 2021-2022: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich in battle for top spot - watch live in India

Two of the biggest clubs in Germany will lock horns in Bundesliga 2021-22 when Borussia Dortmund host Bayern Munich at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Der Klassiker, also dubbed as the 'German Clasico', is one of the most fiercely contested battles in football.

The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match in Bundesliga 2021-22 kicks off live at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, December 4.

However, with the top spot at stake, the home side will have extra motivation to leapfrog Bayern, against whom they have lost their last five league encounters. Only one point separates the rivals in the Bundesliga 2021-22 points table.

Dortmund manager Marco Rose will welcome left full-back Raphael Guerreiro and striker Erling Haaland in his lineup.

The 21-year-old Haaland, who recovered from a hip injury sooner than anticipated, powered Dortmund to a 3-1 win at Wolfsburg last week and is in prime form with 10 goals in just seven matches this season.

Also, with Jude Bellingham and Gio Reyna training with the team on Thursday, there are signs that the injury situation, which has plagued Dortmund in the past few weeks, might be easing up heading into matchday 14.

Bayern, meanwhile, will be travelling without Joshua Kimmich and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting after both tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Leon Goretzka also remains doubtful for the match.

However, with Bundesliga top-scorer Robert Lewandowski in his ranks and Dortmund managing just one clean sheet this season, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann will push his side to race ahead in pursuit of their 10th consecutive Bundesliga title as we approach the midway point of the season.

The match will take place in front of 15,000 spectators after the German government capped the stadium capacity to avoid the fourth wave in the country.

Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2021-22 match live in India?

Live streaming of the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2021-22 match will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels in India.

Live streaming of the match will be available on Sony Liv.