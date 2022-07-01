Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe will receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

Four-time Olympic gymnastics gold medallist Simone Biles and two-time football World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe are set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The sporting icons were named by US President Joe Biden today (July 1) along with 15 other recipients to be given America's highest civilian honour. The ceremony will take place next week at the White House.

Biles is the most decorated American gymnast of all-time, having clinched 32 Olympic and world championship medals.

The 25-year-old is an advocate for athletes' mental health and sexual assault victims.

Rapinoe, who also won Olympic gold with Team USA at London 2012, has been very outspoken about gender pay equality, racial matters and LGBTQ rights.

The pair will be recognised alongside other high-profile recipients including actor Denzel Washington and Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.