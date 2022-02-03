Bengaluru Open tennis: Saketh Myneni gets wildcard entry

Asian Games gold-medallist Saketh Myneni has been given a wildcard entry to the singles event of the Bengaluru Open tennis tournament on the ATP Challenger Tour, the organisers announced on Thursday.

“I have had some good success at Bengaluru and there’s a lot of good competition there. So, I am looking forward to the Challengers again. I have to compete hard and do the best I can. I hope to utilise this opportunity and perform to the best of my abilities,” the 34-year-old Saketh Myneni said.

“It has been two tough years for the tennis fraternity as not many events have happened in India. Any tournament in India is a bonus for Indians especially like me,” he added.

Saketh Myneni, currently ranked world No. 561, is a former singles runner-up at the Bengaluru Open. Playing on a wildcard in the 2018 edition, Myneni lost in the final to Prajnesh Gunneswaran.

However, the Indian tennis player won the doubles tournament with Sanam Singh in the inaugural edition in 2015.

The first Bengaluru Open 2022 will be held from February 7 to 13. Former champion Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ramkumar Ramanathan are in the main draw.

This Bengaluru Open is the first of two ATP Challenger Tour events to be held in Bengaluru. The next Bengaluru Open will be held from February 14 to 20.

The Bengaluru Open is an annual ATP Challenger Tour event that was first held in 2015. It was not played in 2016, 2019 and 2021.