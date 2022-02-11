Kagiyama Yuma already has sights set on worlds - and Milano Cortina

Kagiyama Yuma is not resting on his laurels anytime soon.

"The performance left something to be desired but I gave it everything I had and ended up with a silver medal", Kagiyama said on Friday (11 February), a night after he won his second medal of Beijing 2022 in the men's singles figure skating.

"I'm at peace and happy with it. I've enjoyed every second, every minute of my time here. I didn't want to regret not doing something and I went all out.

"Four years from now, I want to win a gold medal. It's what I'll be working for".

Kagiyama had a terrific first Games. He set personal bests in both the short (108.12 points) and long (208.94) programs, joining Hanyu Yuzuru and Nathan Chen as the only skaters in history to break the 300-point barrier (310.05).

Kagiyama also won bronze in the team event.

He will be 22 in Milano Cortina but first things first: the 22-27 March world championships in Montpellier, France.

"The goal for me at the world championships is to perform better than I did here", he said. "I want a new personal best, I want a medal so I've got a lot of work to do.

"To win a gold medal in four years, I saw a lot of possibilities here. I'll try a lot of things. Build a new me".

Kagiyama, left, and Uno Shoma flank Beijing 2022 men's singles champion Nathan Chen. Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Like Kagiyama, bronze medallist Uno Shoma will also be at the worlds despite the short turnaround.

Uno, who captured a second successive singles medal here after silver in PyeongChang, was pleased with how he fared in Beijing.

But the 24-year-old had a harsher take of himself than Kagiyama did, saying if he were to challenge for the throne, he would have to approach things differently.

"Given where I am right now, I'm really satisfied with third place", Uno said. "Yesterday, Nathan and Yuma were much better, they were fantastic.

"If I want to keep shooting for the top, I have to take on new challenges. If I refine, execute better it gets me closer. I'm looking forward to the work ahead of me".