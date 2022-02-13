Beijing 2022 preview for 14 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games

It’s day 10 of the Olympic Winter Games and, while there are only four medals available today, there is still plenty of action to enjoy across seven disciplines.

Among the many options are 11 matches in the Curling and the semifinals for the women’s Ice Hockey, where Canada faces Switzerland whereas USA will fight for a spot in the Olympic final against Finland.

If neither of those options take your fancy, here’s a look at three of the events that can’t be missed:

Bobsleigh – First women’s Monobob medal

The Olympic Winter Games will see the Bobsleigh award its first medals in the women’s Monobob (11:00), creating yet more history for gender balance and equality.

The event was introduced for Beijing 2022 after a long campaign for women to gain an extra race at the Olympics – previously, there were the two-man, two-woman, and four-man races.

Canada’s Christine de Bruin will be hoping to replicate her victory in a Monobob event earlier this season. However, there will be plenty of competition from United States of America. Kaillie Humphries, a two-time Olympic champion for Canada who is now part of Team USA, is currently top after the first two heats, with De Bruin second and three-time Olympic medallist in the two-woman event and current leader of the Monobob World Series Elana Meyers Taylor fourth.

Figure Skating - Papadakis and Cizeron, or Sinitsina and Katsalapov?

The Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance (09:22-12:36) takes place today, with either France’s four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron or ROC pair and current world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov expected to take the gold medal home.

The French pair top the standings after a great performance in the rhythm dance, where they set a new high score record of 90.83. However, take nothing for granted - the medals are yet to be decided. Can Sinitsina and Katsalapov overcome them and claim the gold?

Schedule 14 February

Bobsleigh

9:30-10:15: Women’s Monobob Heat 3

11:00-11:50: Women’s Monobob Heat 4 – MEDAL EVENT

20:05-21:10: 2-man Heat 1

21:40-22:45: 2-man Heat 2

Curling

9:05 Women’s Round Robin Session 7

People’s Republic of China Vs Japan

Canada Vs ROC

United States of America Vs Republic of Korea

14:05 Men’s Round Robin Session 8

Canada Vs Italy

Denmark Vs Norway

ROC Vs Sweden

Switzerland Vs Great Britain

20:05 Women’s Round Robin Session 8

Switzerland Vs Sweden

Great Britain Vs Canada

Japan Vs Republic of Korea

Denmark Vs ROC

Freestyle Skiing

19:00-19:55: Women’s Aerials Final 1

20:00-20:15: Women’s Aerials Final 2 – MEDAL EVENT

Figure Skating

9:22-12:36: Ice Dance – Free Dance – MEDAL EVENT

Ice Hockey

12:10: Women’s Play-offs Semifinals: Canada vs Switzerland

21:10: Women’s Play-offs Semifinals: USA vs Finland

Snowboard

9:30-10:14: Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 1

10:15-10:59: Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 2

11:00-11:45: Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 3

13:30-14:14: Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 1

14:15-14:59: Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 2

15:00-15:45: Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 3

Ski Jumping

18:10-18:49: Men’s Team Trial Round for Completion

19:00-19:51: Men’s Team 1st Round

20:06-20:42: Men’s Team Final Round – MEDAL EVENT

Where to watch?

Where to watch?

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partner.