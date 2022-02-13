Beijing 2022 preview for 14 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games
The first monobob medals will be awarded in a day where Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron face again Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov in Ice Dance at Beijing 2022.
It’s day 10 of the Olympic Winter Games and, while there are only four medals available today, there is still plenty of action to enjoy across seven disciplines.
Among the many options are 11 matches in the Curling and the semifinals for the women’s Ice Hockey, where Canada faces Switzerland whereas USA will fight for a spot in the Olympic final against Finland.
If neither of those options take your fancy, here’s a look at three of the events that can’t be missed:
Bobsleigh – First women’s Monobob medal
The Olympic Winter Games will see the Bobsleigh award its first medals in the women’s Monobob (11:00), creating yet more history for gender balance and equality.
The event was introduced for Beijing 2022 after a long campaign for women to gain an extra race at the Olympics – previously, there were the two-man, two-woman, and four-man races.
Canada’s Christine de Bruin will be hoping to replicate her victory in a Monobob event earlier this season. However, there will be plenty of competition from United States of America. Kaillie Humphries, a two-time Olympic champion for Canada who is now part of Team USA, is currently top after the first two heats, with De Bruin second and three-time Olympic medallist in the two-woman event and current leader of the Monobob World Series Elana Meyers Taylor fourth.
Figure Skating - Papadakis and Cizeron, or Sinitsina and Katsalapov?
The Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance (09:22-12:36) takes place today, with either France’s four-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron or ROC pair and current world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov expected to take the gold medal home.
The French pair top the standings after a great performance in the rhythm dance, where they set a new high score record of 90.83. However, take nothing for granted - the medals are yet to be decided. Can Sinitsina and Katsalapov overcome them and claim the gold?
Schedule 14 February
Bobsleigh
- 9:30-10:15: Women’s Monobob Heat 3
- 11:00-11:50: Women’s Monobob Heat 4 – MEDAL EVENT
- 20:05-21:10: 2-man Heat 1
- 21:40-22:45: 2-man Heat 2
Curling
9:05 Women’s Round Robin Session 7
- People’s Republic of China Vs Japan
- Canada Vs ROC
- United States of America Vs Republic of Korea
14:05 Men’s Round Robin Session 8
- Canada Vs Italy
- Denmark Vs Norway
- ROC Vs Sweden
- Switzerland Vs Great Britain
20:05 Women’s Round Robin Session 8
- Switzerland Vs Sweden
- Great Britain Vs Canada
- Japan Vs Republic of Korea
- Denmark Vs ROC
Freestyle Skiing
- 19:00-19:55: Women’s Aerials Final 1
- 20:00-20:15: Women’s Aerials Final 2 – MEDAL EVENT
Figure Skating
- 9:22-12:36: Ice Dance – Free Dance – MEDAL EVENT
Ice Hockey
- 12:10: Women’s Play-offs Semifinals: Canada vs Switzerland
- 21:10: Women’s Play-offs Semifinals: USA vs Finland
Snowboard
- 9:30-10:14: Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 1
- 10:15-10:59: Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 2
- 11:00-11:45: Women’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 3
- 13:30-14:14: Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 1
- 14:15-14:59: Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 2
- 15:00-15:45: Men’s Snowboard Big Air Qualification Run 3
Ski Jumping
- 18:10-18:49: Men’s Team Trial Round for Completion
- 19:00-19:51: Men’s Team 1st Round
- 20:06-20:42: Men’s Team Final Round – MEDAL EVENT
Where to watch?
From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partner.s