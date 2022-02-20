Beijing 2022 Olympics: Key moments from the Closing Ceremony

The curtain has finally fallen on the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Games.

Like the sporting action that preceded it, the Ceremony was stunning, heart-warming and full of moments that will likely be remembered for a lifetime by those that watched it.

From jubilant athletes entering the 'Birds Nest' arena for the final time, proudly bearing their Olympic medals and waving their flags, to the official handover to representatives of Milano Cortina 2026, here are some highlights from the finale of the Games in the Chinese capital.

Flagbearer Isabelle Weidemann of Team Canada walks in the Athletes parade during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Picture by James Chance

The Closing Ceremony began by first nodding to the splendour of the Opening Ceremony - with the giant snowflake cauldron still suspended in the air.

Underneath, children joyfully danced with snowflake lanterns as cheerful music played. The snowflake has been a consistent symbol throughout both the Opening and Closing Ceremonies highlighting the theme of continuity.

Before the athletes then entered the arena to celebrate the end of their unforgettable Olympic experience a traditional “Chinese knot” pattern appeared on the screens, courtesy of some augmented reality technology.

The knot symbolises 'togetherness' and the way the world has gathered as one, one final time for the Closing Ceremony.

Buoyant athletes, led by their flag-bearers, shortly arrived into the ‘Birds Nest’ waving and dancing.

A carnival-like atmosphere ensued as slightly more relaxed athletes soaked up a final bit of atmosphere before returning home.

Medallists pose with their medals during the Women's 30km Mass Start medal ceremony Picture by 2022 Getty Images

For the final time at Beijing 2022 we enjoyed two victory ceremonies.

First up was the women’s cross-country 30km mass start podium which was followed by the medallists from the men’s 50km mass start free.

The smiling and elated cross-country stars on the podium were a stark contrast to those exhausted and fighting the lactic-acid as crossing the line as their event ended!

Volunteers are presented with gifts in recognition of their efforts at Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Next up, the volunteers who helped to make the Games possible were recognised.

Six volunteers were selected to represent all those that have helped make the Winter Olympics in Beijing so successful.

The "Recognition of Volunteers" protocol was first introduced to the world at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, and have been a part of Closing Ceremonies ever since.

The Moment of Remembrance segment from afar Picture by 2022 Getty Images

As soon as that segment was finalised a stunning Moment of Remembrance then ensued.

The theme of the performance was "a willow twig."

In ancient China when two dears friends part, the travelling party would always receive a willow twig as a gift.

As an ode to that tradition eighty performers came together to interact with an LED-lit floor leaving willow trails across the floor. Then 365 ordinary people entered the stage, each holding a willow branch, reflecting the "bittersweet goodbye."

Suddenly, the arena burst into shades of green, marking the shift from winter into spring and all the positivity and new life that will follow

The Olympic flag is handed over to the Mayor of Milano and the Mayor of Cortina d'Ampezzo hosts of the next Winter Games Picture by 2022 Getty Images

The future is here!

After the Olympic flag was lowered it was then passed from the Mayor of Beijing to the President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach and then on to the Mayors of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo the hosts of the next Winter Games in 2026.

Italy then made its presence known with a stunning rendition of the national anthem and a video welcoming the world to Milano Cortina 2026.

Relive the Games Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Then it was all about final farewells and finale statements.

The Olympic flame, that had been sitting proudly in the giant snowflake, was extinguished - marking the end of the official end of the Closing Ceremony.

And the overriding message and theme of Beijing 2022 - 'one world, one family' - was clear for all to see as it exploded above the 'Birds Nest' in an awe-inspiring firework and pyrotechnic display.