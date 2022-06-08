Badminton Indonesia Masters 2022 - Jonatan Christie crashes out as Anders Antonsen withdraws, live updates from Istora Senayan

The Indonesia Masters 2022 badminton event is in full swing at nation's capital, Jakarta, with most of the biggest names in the sport out to book their place in the finals on 12 June.

Despite being a Super 500 event, all the heavy hitters are in Indonesia for the back-to-back events, including all the Olympic gold medallists apart from the home nation's Greysia Polii following her decision to step away from the game.

Viktor Axelsen, Chen Yu Fei, and Indonesian favourite Apriyani Rahayu are in action on Wednesday (8th June) as they look to secure a place in the second round of the competition.

Jonatan Christie stunned Zhao Jun Peng

Despite the roar of the Indonesian fans inside the Istora Senayan, Jonatan Christie was not able to over come China's Zhao Jun Peng who came from behind to defeat the home hero.

Sixth seed Christie took the opening game, but Zhao who is ranked 35 in the world, fought his way back in the second game to force a decider, which he then went on to win, to snatch victory 10-21, 21-14, 21-11.

Earlier, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu defeated Denmark's Line Christophersen to advance to the round of 16. Sindhu fought back after going a game down against the Dane to take victory 18-21, 21-15, 21-11.

Loh Kean Yew clears opening hurdle

Reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew is through to the next round after defeating Toma Junior Popov in straight sets 21-14, 21-13.

The Singaporean maintains his clean sheet against the French player, leading from the very start in a match that lasted 38 minutes.

In women's singles China's He Bingjiao defeated Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardini 21-16, 21-14. But Gregoria Mariska Tunjung gave the home crowd plenty to cheer for when she defeated Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan 21-14, 21-15.

Anders Antonsen withdraws with an injury

Denmark's Anders Antonsen has pulled out of the men's singles competition, conceding an opening round walkover to South Korea's Heo Kwang Hee.

The tournament second seed, who is in Jakarta, shared on his social media that he is is recovering from an injury, and does not feel fully fit to participate in a tournament just yet. With a tight upcoming schedule with five World Tour events being staged over the coming six weeks, the world number three opted to sit out this tournament with a hope to return to play in the Indonesian Open next week.

Also in men's singles, Lakshya Sen has booked his spot in the second round after the Indian defeated Antonsen's compatriot Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus 21-10, 21-18.

Shock exit for Thai mixed doubles pair

The biggest upset of the day so far has to be mixed doubles top seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai's opening round defeat to Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue.

The French pair who are ranked 11th in the world took victory over the top tanked Thai pair in straight sets, 21-19, 21-16.

It's the first time they've managed to beat the Thai pair in the five encounters to-date.

Gicquel and Delrue will next play Denmakr's Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei comfortably advanced to the second round of competition after defeating compatriot Wang Zhi Yi 21-13, 21-18.