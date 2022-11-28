Promising youngster Unnati Hooda will lead a strong Indian contingent at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2022 in Nonthaburi, Thailand starting from Tuesday.

The six-day meet will be held at Chaengwattana Hall in Nonthaburi and will see the upcoming shuttlers competing in the under-17 and under-15 categories. Apart from men’s and women’s singles, the competitions at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships will also be held in the three doubles divisions - men, women, and mixed.

Unnati Hooda, 15, will spearhead the Indian challenge in the under-17 women’s singles along with Jiya Rawat and Anmol Kharb.

Hooda, world No. 4 in the junior badminton world rankings, is also the top seed at the Asian championships. She became the youngest Indian to win a Super 100 BWF World Tour seniors title at the Odisha Open earlier this year.

The Indian badminton players for the Asian championships were shortlisted by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) through the selection trials held in Hyderabad last month.

Tanvi Sharma topped the trials and was selected along with Ishita Negi, Suhasi Verma and Sampriti Pal to compete in the under-15 women’s singles event.

Dhruv Negi, seeded fifth in the under-17 men’s singles, is India’s top player in the category. Meanwhile, Gnana Dattu is India’s only seeded player in the under-15 men’s singles at seventh.

At the last edition held in 2019, India’s Tasnim Mir and Tara Shah clinched gold and silver medals, respectively, in the U-15 women’s singles event. The Badminton Asia Junior Championships were not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2022: Indian squad

Under-15 men's singles: Mohammad Ali Mir, Gnana Dattu, Abhinav Garg, Anish Thoppani

Under-15 women's singles: Tanvi Sharma, Ishita Negi, Suhasi Verma, Sampriti Pal

Under-15 men's doubles: Arjun Birajdar-Aryan Birajdar, Bjorn Jaison-Aatish Sreenivas PV

Under-15 women's doubles: Aanya Bisht-Siddhi Rawat, Tanvi Andluri-Durga Kandrapu

Under-15 mixed doubles: Bornil Changmai-Shantipriya Hazarika, Ishaan Negi-Siddhi Rawat

Under-17 men's singles: Dhruv Negi, Ansh Negi, Prajwal Sonawane, Neer Nehwal

Under-17 women's singles: Unnati Hooda, Jiya Rawat, Anmol Kharb

Under-17 men's doubles: Arsh Mohammad-Sanskar Saraswat, Divyam Arora-Mayank Rana

Under-17 women's doubles: Vennala K-Shriyanshi Valishetty, Navya Kanderi-Rakshita Sree S

Under-17 mixed doubles: Arulmurugan R-Srinidhi N, Mayank Rana-Jiya Rawat