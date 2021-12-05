Ayumi and Victor crowned winners at 2021 WDSF World Breaking Championship

Ayumi and Victor emerged victorious from the 2021 WDSF World Breaking Championship in Paris, France, on Saturday (4 December).

In total, 91 b-girls and 113 b-boys took part in the championship, with 2018 Youth Olympic Games participants Shigekix, X-Rain, Emma, and Senorita Carlota all making an appearance.

Ayumi took the b-girl crown for Japan, while 'Vicious' b-boy Victor of the USA claimed the men's title.

Ayumi claims Japanese honours in historic Paris venue

B-girl Ami was the defending breaking world champion in an all-Japanese female final. But Ayumi came from behind to win three rounds to one in front of a sell-out crowd at the Theatre du Chatelet.

Germany’s Jilou beat Anti of Italy to the bronze medal.

B-boy Victor wins 2021 WDSF World Breaking Championship

'Vicious' Victor of the USA was victorious in the men’s, as he beat Canada's Phil the Wizard 3-1.

“I can dance, I can do all the crazy acrobatic stuff, I have style and I respect the culture,” Victor said in an interview. “I have knowledge of where it came from, and I try to be original, too. I have everything, I’m an all-around b-boy. That's what sets me apart.”

Kazakhstan’s Amir took third place ahead of Luan San of Brazil.

The venue for the world championships, Place du Chatelet, was culturally significant for the movement. It was the first place breaking was practised after being imported from the United States in the 1980s.

The first Olympic gold medals in the dance sport will be awarded at Paris 2024, where 16 b-boys and 16 b-girls will battle it out for top position on the iconic Place de la Concorde.

