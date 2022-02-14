Medals update: Austria wins men’s team gold in Beijing 2022 ski jumping competition

Austria clinched a narrow victory in a nail-biting final round of ski jumping action to win the men’s team event at the Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre on Monday (14 February).

The Austrian quartet of Stefan Kraft, Daniel Huber, Jan Hoerl and Manuel Fettner fought their way from second place after the first round of jumping to clinch the gold medal.

Slovenia led the competition at the midway point with a nine-point advantage over the second-placed Austrians.

The scales tipped dramatically in Austria’s favour in the penultimate leg of jumping thanks to a massive 137.5-metre jump from Hoerl, which added 130.5 points to their total.

Slovenia had their hands on the gold for a brief moment before Austria’s Manuel Fettner doing enough on his team’s last jump to secure the win.

Men’s team results:

1- Austria – 942.7 points

2- Slovenia – 934.4 points

3- Germany – 922.9 points