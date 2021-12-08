Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic named on entry list, Serena Williams withdraws

World number one Novak Djokovic has been named on the entry list for next year’s Australian Open.

The 34-year-old tennis superstar, who this year captured three of the season’s four Grand Slams, would be bidding for a record 21st major title in Melbourne.

Doubts, however, are circling as to whether the Serbian will be competing.

Addressing questions about his participation in January’s tournament, he confirmed after a Davis Cup defeat on last Friday (December 3) that he would be making a decision “very soon.”

The entry list also includes defending women’s singles champion Naomi Osaka, a recovered Rafael Nadal and 2020 Australian Open finalist Dominic Thiem, who makes his comeback after a six-month long injury break kept him away from the sport.

Four-time Olympic champion Serena Williams leads the notable names missing for next year’s first calendar slam.

The 40-year-old American, who last won in Australia back in 2017, said in a statement shared on social media that she felt she was not in the physical condition to compete. The 23-time singles major winner wrote:

“Following the advice of my medical team, I have decided to withdraw from this year’s Australian Open. While this is not an easy decision to make I am not where I need to be physically to compete.”

Other absentees include Roger Federer who already confirmed that he would pass on the event as he recovers from knee surgeries and 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, who is currently taking a break from the tour.

