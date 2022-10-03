Asunción 2022 South American Games Medal Table 

The 2022 South American Games are taking place in Asunción, Paraguay from October 1 to 15.

The quadrennial Games, which first took place in 1978, will see 15 countries, including 12 from South America and three from Central America, compete in 53 different sports 41 of which, will feature at the París 2024 Olympic Games.

It has been Argentina who has topped the medal table the most times at the Games (seven), while Colombia won the most medals in 2018.

Below, you can find a medal table for Asuncion 2022 which will be updated to reflect the results at the end of each competition day.

Medal table Asunción 2022 Countries Gold Silver Bronze Total 1. Brazil 42 34 22 98 2. Colombia 28 29 25 82 3. Chile 10 6 17 33 4. Argentina 8 15 22 45 5. Venezuela 8 11 19 38 6. Ecuador 6 4 5 15 7. Uruguay 4 2 4 10 8. Paraguay 3 7 5 15 9. Peru 3 4 7 14 10. Aruba 1 1 0 2 Bolivia Curaçao Guyana Panama Surinam

Latest update: 4 October 2022 / 21:12 (Asunción time).