Asian Track Cycling Championships: Indian cyclists win two more bronze medals

Indian cyclists added two more bronze medals to their tally on the second day of the Asian Track Cycling Championships 2022 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi on Sunday.

India’s first medal of the day came in the women’s 500m time trial event in which Mayuri Lute stood third. She clocked 36.481 seconds to finish on the podium and win her first individual medal at the senior level.

This was Mayuri’s second bronze in as many days after clinching the women’s team sprint bronze on Saturday.

Then, in the men’s individual pursuit, Vishwajit Singh picked up the 4km race bronze with a timing of nine minutes. Singh was up against Kiat Chun Lim of Malaysia for the third-place contest. Kiat clocked 10 minutes.

However, junior world champion Esow Alben and star cyclist Meenakshi failed to reach the podium in the men’s elite and women’s elite category races, respectively.

India’s tally in the senior category at the Asian championships now stands at six bronze medals.

Indian cyclists picked up six more medals – one gold, three silver and two bronze - in the junior and para continental championships as well, which are being held concurrently with the senior events.

The Asian championships is a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Points earned from this event will count towards the cyclists’ qualification for the next Olympics.

Participants from 15 countries are competing at the 41st edition of the continental championship.