Asian Rowing Championship 2021: Tokyo Olympians Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in action – full India squad, full schedule

The Asian Rowing Championship 2021 will be held at Ban Chang, Rayong in Thailand from December 8 to 12.

India will have 16 rowers, led by Tokyo 2020 Olympians Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, competing across six categories at the continental meet.

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh finished 11th overall in men's lightweight double sculls at Tokyo, marking India’s best-ever finish in any rowing event at the Olympics.

The duo also won the silver medal in their event at the last edition of the Asian Rowing Championship in 2019.

The Olympic team, however, won’t be competing together in their pet event at the Thailand meet. The two together couldn’t make the weight limit for the men's lightweight double sculls event.

Hence, Arvind Singh will be competing solo in the lightweight single sculls while Arjun Lal Jat will be pairing up with Ravi, who will be making his international debut, in double sculls.

Two other rowers who’ll also be making their international bow in Thailand are siblings Parminder Singh in men’s single sculls and Avinash Kaur in women’s quadruple sculls.

Their father Inderpal Singh, the first Indian rower to compete in the Olympics at Sydney 2000, is also in Thailand as the women’s team coach.

Indian rowing’s chief coach Ismail Bag is also among the six coaches travelling with the contingent.

Indian team for Asian Rowing Championship 2021

Men: Parminder Singh (Men’s Single Sculls), Arjun Lal Jat and Ravi (Men’s Double Sculls), Arvind Singh (Men’s Lightweight Single Sculls), Ashish Phugat and Sukhjinder Singh (Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls), Jakar Khan, Bittu Singh, Manjeet Kumar, Sukhmeet Singh (Men’s Quadruple Sculls)

Women: Rukmani Dangi and Reshma Minz (Women’s Lightweight Double Sculls), Kushpreet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Avinash Kaur, Mrunmayee Salgaonkar (Women’s Quadruple Sculls)

In the last edition of the event, the Asian Rowing Championships 2019 in Chungju, South Korea, India finished with five medals – one gold, two silver and two bronze.

Jasveer Singh, Jegan Sekar, Tejash Hanamant Shinde and Charanjeet Singh had combined to win India the gold in men’s lightweight coxless fours. The category, however, has been scrapped from this year’s championship.

Asian Rowing Championships 2021 schedule for Indian rowers and live start times

All timings are in India Standard Time (IST)

December 8, Wednesday

Men’s Single Sculls and Men’s Double Sculls Heats – 7:30 AM IST onwards

December 9, Thursday

Men’s Lightweight Single Sculls, Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls, Men’s Quadruple Sculls and Women’s Quadruple Sculls Heats – 7:30 AM IST onwards

December 10, Friday

Repechage and semi-finals (all events) – 7:30 AM IST onwards

December 11, Saturday

Men’s Single Sculls and Men’s Double Sculls Finals – 7:30 AM IST onwards

December 12, Sunday

Men’s Lightweight Single Sculls, Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls, Men’s Quadruple Sculls and Women’s Quadruple Sculls Finals – 7:30 AM IST onwards